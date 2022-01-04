Rowntree extends Munster coaching stay

Dublin (AFP) – Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a new two-year contract extension it was announced Tuesday even though head coach Johann van Graan is set to leave the Irish province later this year.

Advertising Read more

Former England prop Rowntree, who joined Munster after the 2019 World Cup, is due to remain with the province until at least June 2024.

The 50-year-old Rowntree won 54 England caps and three with the British and Irish Lions before helping coach both sides, having made his name as a member of the Leicester front row that helped the Midlands club win four English Premiership titles and two European Cups.

But he is now enjoying life in Ireland, with Rowntree telling Munster's website: "I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision -- a non-decision if truth be told.

"We've put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

"I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season, but from where I'm standing I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success."

Van Graan is set to take over at English Premiership strugglers Bath, with Munster senior coach and former Wallabies playmaker Stephen Larkham returning to Australia as head coach of the Brumbies.

© 2022 AFP