Russia prosecutes veteran rock star for criticising Ukraine conflict

Moscow (AFP) – Soviet rock legend and outspoken Kremlin critic Yuri Shevchuk has been charged with "discrediting" the Russian army after condemening Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine during a concert.

Shevchuk faces a maximum fine of 50,000 rubles (770 euros, $800) if found guilty.

A case has been launched against him for "publicly discrediting the use of Russia's armed forces", a court in the city of Ufa in central Russia told the RIA Novosti news agency.

RIA Novosti said the case would be transferred to Shevchuk's hometown Saint Petersburg.

On May 18, the 65-year-old performer told his audience in Ufa that it "is not the president's ass that needs to be licked and kissed", according to videos posted online.

"Now people are being killed in Ukraine. Why? Our guys are dying in Ukraine. Why?" he told a cheering crowd.

The frontman of the 1980s Soviet rock band DDT, Shevchuk has over the years publicly criticised President Vladimir Putin and opposed the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

© 2022 AFP