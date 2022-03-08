Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

People help an elderly woman in a wheelchair flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv

Kyiv (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

Evacuations begin

Ukraine begins evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy under a deal with Moscow to set up humanitarian corridors out of cities besieged by Russian forces.

Dozens of buses ferry the evacuees to the city of Lokhvytsya, around 150 kilometres to the southwest in Ukrainian-held territory.

Kyiv had rejected a previous proposal to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia as a publicity stunt.

Ceasefire

Moscow announces a ceasefire in the five cities worst-hit by the fighting: Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy.

Previous such cessations of fire collapsed at the weekend, with both sides trading blame.

21 killed in Sumy

At least 21 people, including two children, were killed in air strikes on Sumy on Monday night, hours before the evacuations began.

Thousands attempt to board packed trains out of Odessa, Ukraine's main port which is also bracing for attack.

People to rush to board trains out of the Ukrainian port of Odessa, which is bracing for attack BULENT KILIC AFP

Two million refugees

The UN says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million.

Poland alone has received 1.2 million people.

- Zelensky slams unkept 'promises' -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounces what he calls unkept "promises" by the West to help protect Ukraine.

"It's been 13 days we've been hearing promises, 13 days we've been told we'll be helped in the air, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us," he complains.

China's Xi urges restraint

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges "maximum restraint" over Ukraine but stops short of condemning the Russian invasion in a video summit with the leaders of France and Germany.

'Call Russia'

A group of Lithuanians launch a bid to get Russians abroad to call 40 million of their compatriots and tell them what is happening in Ukraine.

Russia has severely restricted reporting of the war on its territory.

- Shell quits Russia -

Energy giant Shell says it will stop purchasing Russian crude oil and shut down its operations in the country.

- Russian designer cancelled -

Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin, who designed the Russian army's uniforms, has his show at Paris Fashion Week cancelled for his failure to condemn the war.

World Bank cash for Ukraine

The World Bank approves an additional $489-million package for Ukraine, to be made available immediately.

Foreign footballers can leave Russia

Foreign footballers and coaches working in Russia and Ukraine will be allowed to temporarily suspend their contracts and move elsewhere, FIFA announces.

