Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

People help an elderly woman in a wheelchair flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv

Kyiv (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

US bans Russian oil

President Joe Biden announces a ban on US imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, saying Ukraine will "never be a victory for Putin".

Britain also says it will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

Crude prices surge, with the benchmark Brent jumping 6.8 percent.

Norway -- Europe's largest gas supplier after Russia -- says it cannot increase gas deliveries because its fields are already operating at full capacity.

Polish jets for Ukraine

Poland is "ready" to hand its Mig-29 fighter jets to the United States, the foreign ministry says, under a scheme that would see the planes given to Ukraine.

Zelensky defiant, but nods to Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoking the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vows to "fight to the end" in a historic virtual speech to UK lawmakers.

Separately, in a nod to Russia he says he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, one of the main bones of contention with Moscow.

Evacuations begin

Ukraine evacuates civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy under a deal with Moscow to hold fire and set up humanitarian corridors in cities besieged by Russian forces.

Two convoys ferry the evacuees to the city of Lokhvytsia, around 150 kilometres (93 miles) to the southwest in Ukrainian-held territory.

Kyiv and its Western allies had rejected a previous proposal to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia and Belarus.

New ceasefire

Moscow announces a new humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning to carry out the evacuation of the civilian population.

Russia proposes to agree the routes and start time of the humanitarian corridors with Ukraine "before 03:00 MSK on March 9", Russian news agencies report.

Ukraine accused Russia of violating a Tuesday ceasefire in the southern port city of Mariupol, where civilians are trapped in "apocalyptic" conditions, according to the Red Cross.

Thousands of Russians killed: Pentagon

The United States estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the nearly two-week-old invasion. Russia has not given an update since March 2 when it announced 498 troops had been killed.

21 killed in airstrike

At least 21 people, including two children, were killed in air strikes on Sumy on Monday night, hours before the evacuations began.

Thousands attempt to board packed trains out of Odessa, Ukraine's main port which is also bracing for attack.

Three adults were killed and three children wounded when an anti-personnel mine exploded under their car on a road in the Chernigiv region north of Kyiv, Ukraine's ombudsman said.

BBC to resume Russia reporting

The BBC announces that it is resuming English-language broadcasting from Russia, after suspending reporting as it examined tough new media laws imposed to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion.

Two million refugees

The UN says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million.

Poland alone has received 1.2 million people.

China's Xi urges restraint

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges "maximum restraint" over Ukraine but stops short of condemning the Russian invasion in a video summit with the leaders of France and Germany.

- Shell, BP halt oil, gas purchases -

Energy multinationals Shell and BP say they will stop purchasing Russian crude oil and gas.

McDonald's closes Russian restaurants

Fast-food giant McDonald's says it is closing its 850 restaurants in Russia, joining a growing tide of companies pulling out of the country.

