S.African rescuers in desperate search for dozens missing in floods

At least 341 people have died in South Africa's "unprecedented" floods

Durban (South Africa) (AFP) – Police, army and volunteer rescuers on Friday widened the search for dozens still missing five days after more than 340 people died in the deadliest storm to strike South Africa's coastal city of Durban in living memory.

Advertising Read more

The "unprecedented" floods, which affected nearly 41,000, left a trail of destruction and at least 341 people dead.

With the government coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, the official number of people missing in KwaZulu-Natal province stood at 55.

A fleet of cars and helicopters carrying police experts set out early Friday to comb through a valley in Marianhill suburb, west of Durban, to look for 12 people reported missing in the floods, AFP correspondents said.

It is an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

The South African Weather Service has issued an Easter weekend warning of thunderstorms and localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal MARCO LONGARI AFP

Travis Trower, a director for the volunteer-run organisation Rescue South Africa, said his teams had found only corpses after following up 85 calls on Thursday.

"It's unfortunate, but we do the best we can for as many people as we can," he told AFP at a small airport north of Durban, one of the rescue hubs

Thousands of survivors, left homeless after their houses were destroyed, are being housed in shelters scattered across the city, sleeping on cardboard sheets and mattresses laid on floors .

Meanwhile volunteers, with hand gloves and trash bags, fanned across the city's beaches to pick up debris left by the massive storms ahead of an expected surge of Easter weekend holidaymakers.

The government has given no indication of how many people are missing in total Phill Magakoe AFP

'Absolute devastation, horrendeous sight'

Software manager Morne Mustard, 35, was among the scores of volunteers, who included children, picking up debris and broken reeds from Durban's famous Umhlanga beach.

"This is my local beach where I bring my kids, and this is where we spend our weekend, so this is for our community,".

He roped in workmates, families and friends to help clean up as beach restaurants offered free breakfast for the volunteers.

Recalling the day the rain fell, Mustard said, "It didnt feel real, absolute devastation, a horrendous sight, stuff spilling out on the beach must have come from someone's house... brooms and mops, household utensils, it was such a heart sore to see."

South Africa AFP

Some of Durban's poorest residents lined up on Thursday to collect water from burst pipes and dug through layers of mud to retrieve their scant possessions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the region a state of disaster to unlock relief funds.

Weather forecasters said apocalyptic levels of rain were dumped on the region over several days.

Some areas received more than 450 millimetres (18 inches) over 48 hours, or nearly half of Durban's annual rainfall, the national weather service said.

The South African Weather Service has issued an Easter weekend warning of thunderstorms and localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and neighbouring Free State and Eastern Cape provinces.

© 2022 AFP