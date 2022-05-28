Sagstrom, Shadoff and Vu stay perfect at LPGA Match-Play

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff lines up a putt on her way to defeating Hong Kong's Tiffany Chan on Saturday to reach the LPGA Match-Play quarter-finals

Los Angeles (AFP) – Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, American Lilia Vu and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff each won her fourth victory in as many matches on Saturday to reach the LPGA Match-Play quarter-finals.

Sagstrom beat American Emma Talley 4&2 while Vu defeated compatriot Allisen Corpuz 4&3 and Shadoff ousted Hong Kong's Tiffany Chan 4&3 in the round of 16 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Others advancing to Saturday's afternoon quarter-finals included South Koreans Ji Eun-hee and Jenny Shin, American Andrea Lee, Japan's Ayaka Furue and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, who outlasted Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn after 22 holes.

Moriya birdied to win four of the last five regulation holes and force extended play but never led as Dryburgh won with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.

Quarter-final matchups will pit Sagstrom against Ji, Vu against Shin, Shadoff against Furue and Lee against Dryburgh.

Sagstrom won the opening hole with a birdie but Talley birdied the par-5 fourth to square the match. Sagstrom birdied the par-3 fifth and won the sixth with a par before Talley birdied to win the par-5 seventh to pull back within one.

Sagstrom stretched her lead when Talley made bogeys at the 11th and 15th holes and sealed the triumph with a birdie at the par-5 16th.

Vu birdied to win the fourth and sixth holes and parred to take the eighth. Corpuz birdied to win the ninth but Vu took 11 and 12 with pars and tied the last three holes with pars.

Shadoff fell behind twice early but birdied the par-5 fourth and won the par-3 eighth to level then eagled the par-5 ninth to grab her first lead. She birdied the par-3 13th to go 2-up and parred to win each of the last two holes and the match.

Germany's Caroline Masson, who never trailed in going 3-0 in group play, lost 2&1 to Lee. Masson parred the 15th hole to square the match but dropped the par-5 16th with a bogey and Lee birdied the par-4 17th to advance.

Shin won the third through fifth holes with pars, then birdied the seventh and par-3 eighth to seize a 5-up edge on the way to beating American Annie Park 2&1.

Ji edged Choi Hye-jin 2&1 in a showdown of South Koreans. Choi birdied the par-3 13th and parred the 15th to square the match, but Ji birdied to win the 16th and parred to take the 17th and the match.

Furue never trailed in dispatching previously unbeaten South African Paula Reto 2&1. Furue parred the second and birdied the fourth to go 2-up, then followed Reto's birdie to win the seventh by winning the ninth with a birdie to lead 2-up at the turn.

Reto won the 10th with a par but Furue took the 14th with a par and matched pars the next three holes to advance.

© 2022 AFP