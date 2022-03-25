Saudi Arabian Formula 1 practice delayed after rebel attack on oil facility

Locked in talks: Formula One team principals and drivers hold a meeting to discuss the attack

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – Practice for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was delayed Friday after Yemeni rebels attacked an oil facility setting off a huge fire visible from Jeddah's street circuit.

The second session was due to get underway at 2015 local time (1615GMT), a 15-minute delay.

The huge fire ripped through the nearby Aramco oil refinery and was smelt by drivers and team personnel during opening practice.

"I smell burning – is it my car?" said world champion Max Verstappen, who was second in the opening session for his Red Bull team.

A statement from Formula One management said: "We are waiting for further information from the authorities on what has happened."

The drivers attended a meeting with race organisers and Formula One management and teams shortly before second practice was scheduled to begin at 1600GMT.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali addressed the meeting which resulted in second practice being delayed by 15 minutes.

