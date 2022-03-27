Scheffler, Kisner into WGC Match Play final

Scottie Scheffler is one win away from becoming world number one after beating Dustin Johnson to reach the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final on Sunday

Austin (AFP) – Scottie Scheffler moved to within one win of the world number one ranking after defeating Dustin Johnson to reach the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Scheffler, runner-up in the final of the tournament last year, held off a fierce late charge from Johnson to win a roller coaster semi-final 3&1 at Austin Country Club.

The 25-year-old will supplant Spain's Jon Rahm as world number one if he defeats Kevin Kisner in the final later on Sunday.

Scheffler, who already has two PGA Tour victories this year, looked to be cruising towards a crushing victory over former world number one Johnson after making a blistering start.

The American was three up after four holes, and then took a five up lead at the 11th after an out-of-sorts Johnson two-putted from five feet.

But Johnson rallied superbly down the stretch to win four straight holes and pile the pressure back on Scheffler.

Johnson's momentum faltered on the par-five 16th when his tee shot found a fairway bunker.

That left him scrambling to make a par, but Scheffler picked up a birdie to go two up with two to play.

At the tricky par-three 17th, Scheffler nailed his tee shot to eight feet to leave Johnson needing to make a 16 foot birdie putt to have any chance of prolonging the match.

But Johnson's putt curled around the lip of the cup and rolled out to effectively hand victory to Scheffler.

In the other semi-final, Kisner edged a tense battle with Canada's Corey Conners to win two up.

Kisner, beaten in the WGC Match Play final by Bubba Watson in 2018, edged ahead on the 17th hole when Conners bogeyed before taking the last to clinch victory.

© 2022 AFP