Schumacher to miss Saudi Arabian GP after horror crash

Haas' German driver Mick Schumacher is out of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix after a high-speed crash

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – Mick Schumacher will not take part in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after crashing his Haas car at 240kmh in qualifying on Jeddah's high-speed street circuit Saturday, his team announced.

Advertising Read more

"Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12," said Haas in a statement.

"After his assessment revealed no injuries, he was transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks.

"The team has subsequently taken the decision to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen."

The 23-year-old German driver, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, would have started Sunday's race in 14th position.

However, his weekend ended in terrifying fashion when he lost control of his Haas at high speed, clipped a kerb and then went straight into the wall.

Two wheels were torn away from the car in the impact during the second qualifying session.

© 2022 AFP