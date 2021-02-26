Pfizer-BioNTech tests third 'booster dose' of Covid vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech are giving a group of 144 people a third shot of their coronavirus vaccine in the hope it will boost immunity against Covid-19 variants.

Pfizer and BioNTech have begun a study to determine whether a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine can offer protection against variant strains of the virus.

The US and German pharmaceutical giants released a statement Thursday to say they believed a third dose would boost the immune response against variants such as those first discovered in South Africa and the UK.

They are now testing the theory on a group of 144 people who received their first two doses between 6 and 12 months ago.

Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we started an evaluation of the safety and immune response of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine against circulating virus variants. Read the release: https://t.co/5vTkVXdbDN — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) February 25, 2021

"We are taking multiple steps to act decisively and be ready in case a strain becomes resistant to the protection afforded by the vaccine," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

He later told US news channel NBC a third dose could potentially raise the antibody response by as many as 20 times.

The manufacturers also maintain that the vaccine in its intended two-shot form also offers protection against the more drug-resistant variants.

Given 21 days apart, the two-shot vaccine has proven to be about 95 percent effective in protecting against the original Covid-19 strain.

