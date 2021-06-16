French astronaut Thomas Pesquet to commence six hour space walk

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is giving his monthly guided tour around the International Space Station, May 2021.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is on Wednesday to embark on a lengthy spacewalk to upgrade the International Space Station's power supply. Speaking earlier to RFI and France 24, he explains what has changed since his last visit to the ISS five years ago and why the six-month Alpha mission is so important.

Alongside fellow Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough, Thomas Pesquet spent part of Monday getting ready for two spacewalks, one on Wednesday and the other on Sunday. The duo configured tools, printed checklists and inspected their spacesuit jetpacks, also known as Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER), according to the Nasa website.

“The duo will spend about six-and-half hours installing the first two of six new solar arrays on the space station’s integrated truss structure. The solar arrays will roll out instead of unfurling, like the older arrays, and augment the station’s power system,” Nasa’s ISS blog says.

NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Mark Vande will remain inside the ISS and operate the long robotic arm that will move Pesquet and Kimbrough to their worksites.

Earlier, Pesquet started the "Advanced Plant Experiment-07" investigation which is exploring how microgravity affects gene expression in plants. He certainly has had a busy start to his time on the ISS after arriving on 23 April.

Seven astronauts are currently on board the station, which is approximately the size of a football field, orbiting at 400 kilometres above the earth. Most days are spent handling technological or scientific experiments and tests.

They live and work in close quarters, which is why certain improvements have been made to the interior over time.

On his monthly video blog, Pesquet shows viewers his new sleeping quarters, a cubby hole built into the ceiling of the Columbus module, about the size of a telephone booth, which frees up some of the space below for experiments.

Recycling water

Inside the Japanese lab, known as Kibo, Pesquet points to a machine called a glove box; a metal box with a window and long white gloves attached used to carry out scientific experiments, in particular with microscopic animals. This box has been added to the existing, slightly smaller one inside the American lab.

In node three, Pesquet proudly shows off the new toilets which have been installed on the ISS since he last visited. He also describes the innovative system which allows the crew to recycle up to 90 percent of water used onboard. This is important as they can’t rely on deliveries from earth everyday!

Inside the American lab, at the heart of the station, we get a glimpse of a window which the astronauts didn’t have access too during Pesquet’s first mission. It looks directly down onto the surface of the earth below, a source of numerous inspirational photos.

“The cupola is great for a view from the side,” Pesquet says of the main viewing station, “but the view from here is really phenomenal.”

Pedagogical aspect

One of Pesquet’s missions while in space is to regularly communicate with primary school students keen to find out what his daily life is like.

France Televisions recently filmed some students in the small town of Pirajoux, in l’Ain, eastern France where they had gathered in a community hall to ask questions via radio link.

“Bonjour, my name is Elaine…what made you want to be an astronaut? Over,” asks one little girl, her eyes sparkling as she speaks into a microphone. Afterwards she acknowledges that it was a real privilege to be chosen to speak to Pesquet.

Jean-Claude Dugay from the Ain Association of Amateur Radio operators, which set up the link, explains that the questions are beamed up to an Italian receiver using internet, before being transferred by radio signal to the ISS.

“Jos speaking here. If you get injured, or sick while you’re on board, what do you do? Over” asks a blond boy with glasses and a serious face.

"Listen, we have a very full first aid kit on board, like a small hospital," Pesquet responds, reassuringly, his voice sounding just like someone on the phone, except that he's in space.

Jos smiles and tells the film crew that this moment was very special will remain engraved in his memory forever.

Pesquet signs off, and the kids give a hearty round of applause. Until next time.

