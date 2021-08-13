Chances of asteroid ‘Bennu’ hitting Earth low, says Nasa

A mosaic of the asteroid 'Bennu' was created using observations made by Nasa’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was near the asteroid for more than two years.

Nasa scientists have zeroed in on a date when an asteroid could potentially impact Earth. More than 160 years from now - 24 September, 2187, to be precise.

However, there is a 1 in 2700 or 0.037 percent chance that the near-Earth asteroid ‘Bennu’ could hit our planet, say the scientists.

The prediction forms a part of a study based on the tracking data of the asteroid’s movements from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

Using Nasa’s Deep Space network and state-of-the-art computer models, researchers predicted that 'Bennu' will make a close approach to the Earth in 2135 but will not pose a danger to our planet at that time.

According to the study, the probability of 'Bennu' impacting Earth is slightly higher in 2300, about 1 in 1,750 or 0.057 percent.

Kelly Fast, Nasa’s program manager for the Near-Earth Object Observations Program, said: “Nasa’s Planetary Defence mission is to find and monitor asteroids and comets that can come near Earth and may pose a hazard to our planet.

“We carry out this endeavour through continuing astronomical surveys that collect data to discover previously unknown objects and refine our orbital models for them.”

The 500-metre wide 'Bennu', which is one of the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system, is located around 320 million kilometres away from Earth.

OSIRIS-REx spent more than two years orbiting the asteroid. It gathered information about its size, shape, mass, and composition, as well as its spin and orbital trajectory.

The spacecraft collected a sample of rock and dust from the asteroid’s surface In October 2020. The spacecraft is scheduled to bring the sample to Earth in 2023.

