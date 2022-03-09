From The Lab: French researchers discover new link in binge eating disorder

A team led by Giuseppe Gangarossa of Université de Paris has discovered a new link in binge eating disorder.

Compulsive eating, or binge eating disorder, is a serious condition that can trigger several physical and mental ailments. While therapies for binge eating disorder exist, new research by French scientists could pave the way for new treatments with less severe side effects.

Advertising Read more

The team led by Giuseppe Gangarossa, Assistant Professor of Physiology & Neuroscience at Université de Paris, has found a new mechanism located outside the brain that regulates food intake.

“Our research demonstrated that the gut and the brain are linked through the vagus nerve, which is one of the most extensive peripheral nerves that senses changes in the periphery in the viscera and transmits it to the brain.”

Researchers observed that when the mice were binge-eating, there was a significant increase in the molecules called endocannabinoids in the stomach and the intestine.

The endocannabinoid system is known to play a role in regulating a range of functions and processes, including sleep, mood, and appetite

“When we blocked the CB1 receptor of these endocannabinoids, the tendency of the mice to overeat completely stopped,” Gangarossa said.

The CB1 receptor's major role in the brain is to regulate the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate

"We know that if we block this receptor in the brain, we will have negative consequences like psychosis and depression."

He added that by controlling the action of the vagus nerve will allow researchers to also investigate disorders that are not only associated with food but also addiction and other compulsive disorders.

The vagus nerve is responsible for the regulation of internal organ functions, such as digestion, heart rate, and respiratory rate.

According to Gangarossa, while the results in the mouse model are encouraging, a lot of research needs to be done before the same technique is trialed in humans.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe