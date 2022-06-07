From the Lab: Revisiting Lavoisier’s scientific revolution in a Paris museum

From The Lab

A reconstruction of French chemist Antoine Lavoisier's laboratory at the Musée des Arts et Metiers in Paris.

French scientist Antoine-Laurent Lavoisier was guillotined in Paris at the age of 50 on 8 May, 1794. Known as the father of modern chemistry, Lavoisier’s notable contributions include determining the composition of water and air, developing the metric system, and discovering the law of conservation of mass.

One of the keys to his success was the high quality scientific instruments he used for performing experiments.

Though he died more than 225 years ago, these instruments are still well preserved. Some of them are on show in the Lavoisier Laboratory at the Musée des Arts et Métiers, one of the world’s oldest technical and industrial museums.

The centrepiece of this ‘laboratory’ is the elaborate apparatus that was used by Lavoisier to carry out water synthesis experiments.

Built in 1787, it consists of two large vessels (gasometers) and precision balances. The experiment consisted of first weighing hydrogen and oxygen which were then combined to obtain water, which too was weighed. The results from this experiment contributed to Lavoisier’s discovery that total mass is conserved during chemical reactions.

Other instruments featured in the Lavoisier laboratory include a high precision weighing scales, a giant mirror, an apparatus to analyse combustion of oils, and a calorimeter to measure heat.

“Lavoisier was a rich man. As a result of his social position and personal fortune, he could afford to ask for the best instruments. He had an instrument maker who made a lot of instruments that can be seen here in the lab,” Dr Peter Reinhardt of Sorbonne University said.

Though Lavoisier was part of the 18th century chemical revolution, another revolution cost him his life. Besides being an accomplished chemist, Lavoisier was also a tax collector during the French revolution, a role that led him to the guillotine on 8 May,1794, in Paris.

“It is quite amazing that these instruments, which survived the French revolution, reconstruction of Paris, are here in such good shape,” Reinhardt adds.

