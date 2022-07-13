ASTRONOMY

Summer treat as year's largest supermoon is set to glow

Issued on:

A passenger plane, with a "supermoon" full moon behind it makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London.
A passenger plane, with a "supermoon" full moon behind it makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Text by: Amanda Morrow with RFI
1 min

A Buck “supermoon” will grace the skies overnight Wednesday – the biggest one of the year – as our neighbour arrives arrives at its closest point to the Earth.

Advertising

NASA says that when a full moon appears at the so-called perigee, in this case a distance of 357,264 kilometres away, it is larger than a regular full moon.

“The supermoon can be up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a full moon at its apogee (its farthest point),” NASA says.

Because the lunar orbit is not a perfect circle, but a slightly elongated ellipse, its distance from Earth changes. 

July’s supermoon is particularly special because our satellite is about 400km closer to Earth than an average supermoon.

To observe the phenomenon, sky-gazers will need to wait until sunset, and hope for a cloudless night.

In western Europe it will be visible between 10pm and 4am.

According to Space.com, astrologer Richard Nolle coined the phrase supermoon in a 1979 edition of Dell Horoscope, a now-defunct periodic American astrology magazine.

Nolle wrote that a full moon that is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth would benefit from the "super" branding.

Last month, during the night of 14-15 June, a “super strawberry Moon" was observable around the globe. 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN