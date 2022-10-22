Indian defence forces on mission to secure place in space

Space

India has launched the Space Defence Mission, a military space programme to develop innovative solutions for the country’s defence forces through industry and start-ups.

“Space technology is an example of what security will mean for any strong nation in the future,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the annual Defence Expo held in Gandhinagar, in the western Indian state of Gujarat this week.

“Mission Defense Space will not only strengthen the forces but also provide new and innovative solutions.”

Under the programme, India has identified 75 challenges in the space sector for private firms to work on, based on defence requirements in the space domain.

The Delhi government has classified the challenges into five technology buckets - launch systems, satellite systems, communication and payload systems, ground systems, and software.

As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75h year of Independence, 75 challenges have been curated to boost the country's space-related defense preparedness within the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. #PMModi #DefenceSpaceMissionhttps://t.co/nGKKsKMeRd — Indo-Pacific Defense FORUM (@IPDefenseForum) October 19, 2022

“There are more than 60 developing countries with whom India is sharing its space science. Many African countries and many small nations are benefiting from this,” Modi said, highlighting the fact that space technology is shaping emerging definitions of India’s diplomacy, and giving rise to new possibilities.

By next year, 10 ASEAN countries will also get real-time access to India’s satellite data. Even developed regions like Europe and America will use this satellite data.

There have been efforts in the last few years to strengthen private sector participation in India’s space division. Officials pointed out that the current effort is not meant to develop offensive capabilities in space but to build technology enablers for the defence services.

In 2019, the government cleared the establishment of an institutional set up, New Space India Limited (NSIL), under the Department of Space. This was in line with the government’s plan to highlight space as a key industry sector under the Vision 2030 programme.

NSIL will enable technology transfer from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to the Indian private sector, and also to step up marketing of space-based products and spin-off technologies.

Scaling new heights

ISRO’s launch system has carried out 53 successful flights and the rocket has attained operational status. Since 1990, ISRO has been providing satellite launch services for customers from 34 countries.

The space organisation, through its commercial arm, has earned €280 million in foreign exchange by launching satellites for global clients.

At present India accounts for only about 2 percent of the space economy, which puts it behind countries such as the US and China.

“The Space Defence Mission will provide a boost to space-based tech with multiple civilian and military applications,” said Indian Space Association Director, Lt Gen A K Bhatt.

