ESA relaunches Paris space station after hi-tech overhaul

The refurbished hedquarters building of the European Space Agency was inaugurated on March 22, 2023.

The renovated headquarters building of the European Space Agency (ESA) was inaugurated this week following five years of refurbishment.

Located in the 15th district of Paris, it boasts not only modern design and materials but also uses technologies derived from space.

According to ESA's Eric Morel de Westgaver, it was decided in 2018 to renovate the building, which has served as the space agency's headquarters since 1975.

"This was done in order to have the premises fit for the future and ready to respond to the needs of ESA's member states as well as those of the headquarters," he said.

Elaborating on the new design, he said that particular care has been taken to reduce the energy consumption of the building by implementing the best existing standards.

"But we are also importing technologies from space, such as the recycling of urine, which is used on the International Space Station, in order to transform it into water and fertiliser."

