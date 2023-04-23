From the Lab: Celebrating 25 years of LIP6 computer science laboratory

One of France's biggest computer science laboratories, known as LIP6, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. A joint project of the National Centre for Scientific Research and the Sorbonne University, the laboratory has made several contributions to digital innovations.

"We are doing research in almost all the areas of computer science and also the interfaces between these areas," LIP6 director Professor Fabrice Kordon said.

According to Kordon, these areas include artificial intelligence, quantum computing systems, hardware and software systems, networks, distributed algorithms and software languages.

Speaking about the evolution of the lab over the past 25 years, Kordon said while now computer science is everywhere, back in the late 1990s it was not yet out of its chrysalis.

He said that computer science was not just a technique at the service of other sciences. "To have these techniques you have to really do scientific work," he explained.

So computer science is really a science. It’s not mathematics. It’s not physics. It is really something specific. This has become evident over the past 25 years."

