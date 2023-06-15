Macron promises to boost investment in French artificial intelligence

New Technology

At the VivaTech trade show in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron promised an extra €500 million of investment to help make France a world leader in artificial intelligence.

French President Emmanuel Macron with exhibitors at the VivaTech trade show in Paris, France, on 14 June 2023.

The investment, announced by the French president on Wednesday, is an extension of France's 2018 "AI plan", initially endowed with €1.5 billion.

Macron is keen to support projects targeting French speakers, saying that the new package would help "create champions" in the artificial intelligence field.

It comes as concern grows that the dominance of US firms could disadvantage non-English speakers.

New industrial revolution

"In the field of artificial intelligence, I want France to be the champion and position itself at the forefront of this new industrial revolution," Macron tweeted – in French – ahead of the visit.

Competition promises to be fierce in the sector in Europe, with Britain having made a slew of announcements recently.

Macron appeared on stage with the founders of several French startups, including Mistral AI, which announced this week it had raised €105 million – a record for a French AI firm.

More than 2,000 firms are displaying at VivaTech, which runs until Saturday, with products ranging from augmented-reality ski masks to an AI-animated bot that allows you to "chat" with Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh.

🇫🇷 French President @EmmanuelMacron praises the powerful celebration of innovation, technology, & collaboration here at #VivaTech.



Let's continue to shape the future & inspire change ✨ pic.twitter.com/ohG5W2yCF5 — Viva Technology (@VivaTech) June 14, 2023

EU to step up regulation

Macron has also encouraged the European Union to pass AI regulations as soon as possible, but warned against regulation without investment.

"The worst scenario would be a Europe that invests much less than the Americans and the Chinese but starts by creating regulation," he said. "This scenario is possible but it would not be the one I would support."

European lawmakers on Wednesday passed a draft law known as the AI Act, the first of its kind in the world. However, it still needs final approval from member states and parliamentarians, and will likely not kick in until 2025.

The AI Act is designed to curtail generative AI, requiring content created by systems like ChatGPT to be labelled, and requiring AI makers to reveal more about the data used to create their programs.

While providing a safeguard to society, the act's system of fines for violations is likely to put Brussels on a collision course with US tech companies who are investing billions in the technology.

Macron to meet Musk

The owner of Twitter and Tesla, Elon Musk, is due to meet President Macron at the Elysée palace on Friday before giving a talk at VivaTech.

The French government wants to convince Musk to install a Tesla battery factory in France, a project where France is in competition with Spain.

During his VivaTech appearance, Musk is expected to talk about his company Neuralink, which recently won US approval for human testing of technology that uses implants to link brains with computers.

