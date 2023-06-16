Archaeologists find 2nd century Roman site in the French city of Reims

French history

European Archaeology Day begins today, Friday, 16 June, and runs until Sunday, during which time, more than twenty archaeological sites, 14 archaeology villages and numerous exhibitions will be open to the public.

Antique painted plaster with multiple colours representing a floral decoration was uncovered at a Roman site in Reims.

Meanwhile, Inrap archaeologists finished the excavation of a Roman site in the French city of Reims this month following its discovery seven months ago.

Located over an area of 7000 m² in the Boulingrin district of Reims, the site dates back to 2nd and 3rd century AD.

The Inrap team discovered several objects of interest at this site.

"We found remains of the domestic life of Roman people in this neighborhood," Astrid Marty of Inrap told RFI.

She added that what makes this site unique is the discovery of a number of heating systems. "We have about 12 of these heating systems, which is quite a concentration in such a small area."

The Inrap team also found two galleries, a Roman street, pottery, animal bones, metallic objects and wall paintings.

The discovery was made at a place that has been earmarked for a new building..

"As per the French law, whenever there's a building project in an area where we think there might be archaeological remains, an analysis is carried out by digging a a few trenches. Following this, we send a report to the state services which then decide if an excavation is needed or not," Marty said.

"In this case, the analysis showed the presence of a street, wall paintings and what is in fact quite a dense Roman settlement. That's why the state services decided on carrying out an excavation, which started in November last year," she said.

Once the archaeological excavation ends, the planning building will begin on the site.

"Even though the site will be built upon from June, thanks to this excavation, the information will not be lost.

"We will be able to exploit all the data we have recovered here during this rescue excavation and thanks to all this data, we will be able to have better view of how the Roman city of Reims worked," Marty said.

