Hydrogen future beckons for Le Mans motor race

At this year's Le Mans 24 hours race, the Hydrogen Village was one of the major trackside attractions. RFI English was there to have a look at some of the new technology.

Five hydrogen powered racing car prototypes were on show in the enclosure, underlining the progress that has been made since GreenGT created the MissionH24 programme in 2018.

According to Pierre Fillon, President of Automobile Club de l’Ouest, Mission H24 is promoting the use of hydrogen not only for the Le Mans race, but also for the future of domestic cars, trucks and other fossil fuel-driven means of transport.

One of the cars was the result of a collaboration between Automobile Club de l’Ouest and GreenGT.

"We have been working on MissionH24 since 2018. We learned a lot about hydrogen, not only for developing the car but also to develop the refuelling station and to use green hydrogen," Fillon said.

"The goal of MissionH24 is to have a hydrogen category in Le Mans in 2026," he added.

Two technologies

Fillon also pointed out that a growing number of manufacturers are also interested in the technology.

"There are two technologies that use hydrogen - the fuel cell and the internal combustion engine. Both will be allowed in Le Mans in 2026," Fillon said.

Speaking about the MissionH24 also explained that cars in the race will either use fuel cell technology or combustion engines running on hydrogen, while all hypercars will eventually be hydrogen-powered.

"It uses a fuel cell which produces electricity after hydrogen (stored in tanks) mixes with oxygen from the air. It emits just water," driver Stephane Richelmi said of the new cars.

