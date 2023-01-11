Cyclone churns off California bringing yet more storm misery

Torrential downpours across much of California have caused flash flooding, closed key highways, toppled trees and swept away drivers and passengers, with at least 17 deaths reported

Santa Cruz (United States) (AFP) – An enormous cyclone gyrating off California's coast was bringing heavy rain Wednesday, threatening further floods and landslides in the already sodden state.

At least 17 people are known to have died in the parade of storms that have lashed the western United States, bringing rainfall levels not seen in 150 years to some places.

Communities have been washed out, powerlines toppled and roads blocked by rockslides as an endless deluge pounds the Golden State.

On Wednesday most of northern California was under a flood watch or winter weather advisory.

"The heaviest rains are expected to impact northwestern California through the next couple of days with a few inches of rain possible," the National Weather Service warned.

That rain will come on top of weeks of downpours that have left the earth saturated, with rivers fit to burst and hillsides at risk of collapse.

Map showing rainfall in California over the last seven days, with data from NOAA to January 9 © Guillermo RIVAS PACHECO / AFP

In the town of Aptos, near Santa Cruz, residents were picking up the pieces after being inundated.

"It's probably the worst flood that I've seen here since I've lived here, since 1984," Doug Spinelli told AFP.

"Aptos Creek was flowing down so angrily, I thought it was going to rip out our little pedestrian walkway, and there were tree trunks being forced down the river, almost at a rate of about one every 30 seconds.

"It was amazing to watch how much debris and timber was flowing down the creek."

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who visited weather-wrecked Capitola on Tuesday, said with a seemingly endless stream of storms coming in from the Pacific Ocean, even lesser downpours could prove problematic.

"The number of inches of rain, and the intensity doesn't tell the entire story," he told reporters.

"We're soaked, this place is soaked. And now just more modest amount of precipitation could add as equal or greater impact in terms of the conditions on the ground."

More than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in California on Wednesday, according to tracking site Poweroutage.us, and there have been tragedies across the state.

A five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo was still missing Wednesday.

Kyle Doan and his mother were caught in muddy torrents on Monday morning as they drove to school.

San Diego firefighters rescue dogs from a flooded home in Merced, California, on January 10, 2023 as a relentless series of storms ravages the most populous US state © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

"Both the mom and the son exited the vehicle," San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla told The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

"There were some nearby neighbors that were able to rescue the mom, but the boy floated off in a different direction and was unable to be rescued at that point."

Cipolla told the outlet officers were scouring nearby water courses.

"We will search until we find him."

Fatalities

According to a tally by the Los Angeles Times, the 17 confirmed dead in the state include drivers who have been found in flooded cars, people struck by falling trees, a husband and wife killed in a rockfall and people whose bodies were discovered in floodwaters.

The usually sun-baked Hollywood sign has had a drenching © Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Winter storms are not unusual in California, which tends to get most of its annual rain over a fairly short period.

But the current systems -- which climatologists say have brought more rain to San Francisco in two weeks than at any time since 1866 -- are vicious.

Scientists say global warming, which is being driven by human activity, is making weather events more extreme, with wet periods much wetter and dry periods much drier.

Despite the misery, the storms, which are expected to continue to rake California for another week, are bringing rain to a part of the country that badly needs it after more than two decades of drought.

Shasta Lake, the state's largest reservoir, is still only at two-thirds of its historical average for early January, water resources department data shows.

