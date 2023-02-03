Arrest after monkeys stolen from Dallas Zoo

Emperor tamarin monkeys, like this one pictured in the Dallas Zoo, have distinctive white whiskers and are native to the southwest Amazon

Houston (AFP) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested over the theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from Dallas Zoo, police said Friday, adding he was detained after being spotted at the city aquarium.

The zoo has been hit by a recent spate of missing animals and other bizarre incidents, including a breach in the enclosure of a clouded leopard that was later found within zoo grounds.

The two missing monkeys were discovered in an abandoned home in Lancaster, 15 miles (25 kilometers) away, a day after going missing on Monday.

Police had issued a photograph of a man in a hoodie and asked the public for help in identifying him.

"Dallas Police received a tip (Davion) Irvin was seen at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits," police said in a statement.

Irvin got on a metro train and was arrested after disembarking. He was charged with six counts of animal cruelty and taken to the county jail.

An endangered lappet-faced vulture at the zoo was recently found dead from a wound in what officials said were "unusual" circumstances.

Extra security cameras and increased overnight patrols have been introduced to protect the animals.

Emperor tamarins are small monkeys with long white whiskers that sweep back from their face, and are named for their likeness to German emperor Wilhelm II.

