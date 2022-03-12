Scotland beat Italy to get Six Nations campaign back on track

Chris Harris scored twice for Scotland in their win over Italy

Rome (AFP) – Scotland got their Six Nations campaign up and running again on Saturday with a bonus point 33-22 win over battling Italy which continued their opponent's miserable losing streak in the competition.

Advertising Read more

Chris Harris scored two first-half tries with Sam Jonson, Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg also dotting down to move Scotland level on 10 points with England, who Gregor Townsend's team had beaten in their opening match.

Finn Russell kicked eight more points in an exciting win after consecutive defeats to Wales and France, who are chasing a Grand Slam following their win in Wales on Saturday.

Italy, who played well and scored three tries through Callum Braley and a brace from replacement Ange Capuozzo, are now guaranteed a 17th wooden spoon after losing for a 36th straight time in the Six Nations.

They are six points behind fifth-placed Wales, who they face in Cardiff next week.

© 2022 AFP