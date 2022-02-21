Scotland lose Sutherland, Gray to injury for France clash

Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland will be without Rory Sutherland and Jonny Gray as well as Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings and Cam Redpath for Saturday's Six Nations clash with France as Gregor Townsend was forced to draft in six players to his squad on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Sutherland sustained a rib injury in a disappointing defeat to Wales last time out, while Gray is nursing an ankle injury.

All five players have returned to their clubs but have not yet been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with games against Italy and Ireland to follow.

Kiran McDonald, James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan and Marshall Sykes have been drafted in to bolster Townsend's squad for the daunting task of facing tournament favourites France.

"This is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our matchday squad," said Townsend.

"The attritional nature of the Six Nations means there are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth."

There is also some good news for Townsend on the injury front as Josh Bayliss, who missed the opening two matches against England and Wales with concussion, scored a try on his return to action for Bath at the weekend and will be available for selection against the French.

France lead the Six Nations with two wins from two as they aim for a first Grand Slam since 2010.

Hopes were high Scotland could challenge for their first championship win since the Six Nations expanded with the introduction of Italy in 2000.

However, after an tense opening win over England, Townsend's men lost 20-17 in Cardiff.

© 2022 AFP