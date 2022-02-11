Scotland's Hogg excited by 'hostile' Six Nations clash in Cardiff

Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has urged his side to embrace the challenge of playing Wales in front of a "hostile" crowd at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The Scots last tasted victory in the Welsh capital in 2002 but are buoyed by memories of last season's Six Nations victories away to both England and France, even though they took place in empty stadiums as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gregor Townsend's men head into the second round of this season's tournament after a 20-17 win at home to England last weekend while reigning champions Wales started with a thumping 29-7 loss away to Ireland.

"This will be completely different from our trips to Twickenham and Stade de France," Hogg said on Friday.

"I say that because we went to those two venues last year with nobody watching," the full-back added, with a capacity 74,000-crowd expected at Wales' headquarters on Saturday.

"We're going to one of the most hostile venues in world rugby, a venue I've told the boys this week that if you haven't been fortunate enough to play here yet, you're going to get your eyes opened.

"It's one hell of an atmosphere. It's a great place to play rugby. The Welsh absolutely love supporting their team. It's a quality venue, absolutely incredible."

Scotland will have travelling support of their own, including a contingent from Hogg's home town in the Scottish borders.

"A hell of a lot of Scottish people come down -- I know personally there are about four or five bus-loads and a huge amount of cars making their way down from Hawick," he said. "It's a very special weekend that everybody looks forward to."

Wales may have gone down to a decisive defeat in Dublin last week but Hogg is expecting them to be a much-improved team this weekend.

"They're a fantastic side," he said. "Last week they probably didn't get a chance to show what they're all about and they'll be hurting after that. But they've got an incredible squad, they're playing at home and their record here speaks volumes.

"We've prepared well and we feel we're in a good place but it counts for nothing unless we give a true reflection of ourselves."

© 2022 AFP