Scotland star Watson out of France match with Covid-19

Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland suffered a major setback on the eve of Saturday's Six Nations match at home to France when star back-row Hamish Watson was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Advertising Read more

"Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has returned a positive Covid test and will not play in the Six Nations match against France on Saturday 26 February," said a Scottish Rugby Union statement on Friday.

The loss of the 30-year-old British and Irish Lion, capped 47 times by Scotland, has deprived the Dark Blues of an outstanding loose forward at the breakdown.

Edinburgh back row Nick Haining moves into the starting XV and will play on the blindside, with Rory Darge shifting to the openside flanker position.

Saracens' Andy Christie has been drafted into the match-day 23 and will make his Scotland debut if he comes off the replacements' bench at Murrayfield.

Two members of the Scotland backroom team, but not head coach Gregor Townsend, have also tested positive for Covid and will isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines, an SRU spokesman told AFP.

France have arrived in Edinburgh as the only team left in this season's Six Nations capable of winning a Grand Slam.

But Scotland, beaten 20-17 by Wales last time out, are bidding for a third successive Championship win over 'Les Bleus', a feat they have not achieved for 64 years.

© 2022 AFP