Second seed Medvedev wins Roland Garros opener

Daniil Medvedev is hoping to improve on last year's run to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros

Paris (AFP) – World number two Daniil Medvedev coasted into the French Open second round Tuesday, beating Argentina's 103rd-ranked Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Advertising Read more

The second seed hit 35 winners and broke eight times against Bagnis, who suffered a nasty slip while serving in the second set and sported a heavily strapped right calf.

"I love Roland Garros, especially since last year," said Medvedev, who had lost in the opening round on his first four trips to Paris before reaching the quarter-finals in 2021.

"I hope this year I can go further."

Medvedev, in the opposite half of the draw to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, ruled himself out as a Roland Garros title contender last week after losing his only match on clay this year in Geneva on his return from a hernia operation.

The Russian underwent surgery at the start of April after losing in the quarter-finals in Miami.

"Honestly it's going really well because when I went under the operation I didn't think I was going to play on clay, but I managed with the doctor and physio to get back and play last week," said Medvedev.

"Physically I feel 100 percent, So I hope to play well."

Medvedev, who briefly rose to world number one earlier this year, will next play Serbia's Laslo Djere or Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

© 2022 AFP