Settlement agreed after landmark US transgender ruling

Aimee Stephens was at the center of the US Supreme Court's first case on transgender rights
Aimee Stephens was at the center of the US Supreme Court's first case on transgender rights SAUL LOEB AFP
Washington (AFP)

A funeral parlor has agreed to pay $250,000 to end a legal dispute with a late transgender employee at the heart of a landmark US Supreme Court ruling.

Detroit-based Harris Funeral Homes will donate $130,000 to a trust created to honor the legacy of Aimee Stephens, who died in May at the age of 59.

It will also pay $120,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represented her in court, after a federal judge agreed the terms of the agreement on Monday.

After working for six years at the funeral home -- while presenting as a man -- Stephens told her employer that she was actually a transgender woman, and had started to transition to her true gender.

Her boss, a self-described "fervent Christian," fired Stephens, arguing that he did not want to disturb the mourning of his clients.

Stephens filed a discrimination lawsuit. After losing in a lower court, she won on appeal -- and her former employer took the case to the Supreme Court, in its first case on transgender rights.

The court delivered a victory for the transgender community in June, ruling that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation or transgender identity.

In a blow to the administration of President Donald Trump, the court ruled that a 1964 law, which outlaws discrimination against employees because of a person's sex, also covers sexual orientation and transgender status.

"This settlement marks a closing chapter in Aimee Stephens' remarkable fight for justice," Chase Strangio, of the ACLU, said in a statement. "We are sad that Aimee is not here to experience this moment."

© 2020 AFP

