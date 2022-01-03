Shiffrin over Covid, back in Zagreb

Paris (AFP) – American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has recovered from Covid-19 and will make her return to the slopes in Tuesday's World Cup slalom in Zagreb.

"See you tomorrow, Zagreb," Shiffrin posted on social media Monday after being listed with bib number seven on the start list, traditionally published on the eve of a race.

The 26-year-old announced last week that she had contracted coronavirus, spending a period of time in confinement that saw her miss two races in Lienz, Austria.

Shiffrin, who lies atop the overall World Cup standings, knows the Croatian slope well, having won there four times previously.

The women's World Cup circuit has been blighted by a number of positive Covid cases, notably also including Shiffrin's Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami.

Monday saw the Swiss and Austrian teams announce that five racers were out after having tested positive for the virus: Melanie Meillard, Camille Rast and Aline Danioth for Switzerland; Magdalena Egger and Franziska Gritsch for Austria.

According to International Ski Federation rules, an infected skier must present a negative test result after a 10-day confinement should they wish to take part in a World Cup event.

