Six held after Tinseltown's famous sign changed to 'Hollyboob'

Pranksters changed the iconic Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob" MARIO TAMA GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
Los Angeles (AFP)

Six people were in custody after altering Los Angeles' landmark Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob," police said.

Photos shared online showed the sign -- which overlooks the Hollywood hills -- with the W and D replaced with Bs.

According to local outlet NBC Los Angeles, the group were activists trying to raise awareness about breast cancer, and used large sheets of tarpaulin to make the edits.

They did not cause any permanent damage to the sign, a policeman told local media.

LAPD Hollywood police chief Captain Steve Lurie said the stunt was "way uncool."

"Los Angeles landmarks are precious," he said on Twitter.

The incident is far from the first time the landmark has been modified -- having been edited on three separate occasions by marijuana-loving locals to read "Hollyweed."

