Six Nations boost for France as Dupont returns for Toulouse

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont returns for Toulouse after six weeks out of action

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – Antoine Dupont's hopes of playing for France in the Six Nations received a lift on Friday when the world player of the year was named at scrumhalf for Toulouse's Top 14 match against Racing 92 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has not played since December 11 because of a knee injury and Covid-19.

Dupont stood in as Test skipper for the injured Charles Ollivon during the November series and is set to do so again for the upcoming Six Nations after last playing in the European Champions Cup win at Cardiff.

Dupont is one of five club Toulouse players who were unable to join up with Les Bleus' pre-tournament camp near Marseille this week after testing positive for the illness.

France fly-half Emile Ntamack, who also contracted the virus, is named at number 10 alongside Dupont for Saturday's match against Racing.

Prop Cyril Baille also starts along with young winger Matthis Lebel, who was released on Wednesday by Fabien Galthie after three days of training with the French squad.

Two other internationals Anthony Jelonch and Francois Cros, who also tested positive last week, are on the replacements' bench.

France begin their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Paris on February 6.

