Six uncapped players in Hooper-led Wallabies squad to face England

Australia will be captained by Michael Hooper (left) backed up by James Slipper (right)

Sydney (AFP) – Former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu was among six uncapped players in an expanded Australia squad named Sunday for a three-Test series against England as the Wallabies look to snap a long losing streak against Eddie Jones's men.

NSW Waratahs forwards Jed Holloway and David Porecki were handed an opportunity, along with ACT Brumbies locks Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville.

Melbourne Rebels prop Pone Fa'amausili and flying wing Vunivalu, who switched to the Queensland Reds in 2019 after successful league career with Melbourne Storm, also got the nod.

The squad is otherwise settled with 118-Test veteran Michael Hooper again leading as captain, backed up by fellow centurion James Slipper.

Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete -- all based in Japan -- had already been announced as Australia's overseas selections.

"The core of this squad is a group who have performed strongly for us over the last two seasons, while strong form in Super Rugby Pacific has been rewarded with a handful of new faces," coach Dave Rennie said.

"The past two years have allowed us to build strong foundations as a group but there's no doubt that we have a lot more in us.

"We're looking forward to working hard and preparing as a group to put in performances that make our supporters proud against England next month."

The Wallabies play three Tests against England starting in Perth on July 2 before moving to Brisbane a week later then Sydney on July 16.

The 35-strong squad is dominated by players from the ACT Brumbies, who agonisingly lost their Super Rugby Pacific semi-final to the Auckland Blues 20-19 on Saturday evening.

They boast 15 players followed by the Reds (seven), Waratahs (six), Melbourne Rebels (four) and three from Japanese-based clubs. No players from the Perth-based Western Force made the grade.

The group will assemble on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland from Thursday.

England have won all eight of their Tests against the Wallabies since Australian Jones took charge after the 2015 World Cup, including a 3-0 series whitewash six years ago.

Wallabies training squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Quade Cooper, Pone Fa'amausili, Folau Fainga'a, Nick Frost, Jake Gordon, Michael Hooper (capt), Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Cadeyrn Neville, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright

© 2022 AFP