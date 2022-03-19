Slokar grabs final slalom with Vlhova third

Méribel (France) (AFP) – Andreja Slokar won the slalom at the World Cup finals on Saturday in Meribel, leaping up into first with a strong second run.

Advertising Read more

The Slovenian beat first-run leader Lena Duerr by 0,48 sec with /100 and Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who had already won the season title in the discipline, was third at 0.81.

The 24-year-old Sokar took the second victory of her career after taking the parallel race in Lech in Austria in November.

Duerr was also chasing her second career victory. Her only World Cup win came in a city race in Moscow in 2013.

The 30-year-old German, did improve on her three individual podium appearances this season, all third places in the slalom.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who sealed the overall title on Thursday, finished eighth at 1.48 sec.

© 2022 AFP