Slovenia's Mohoric wins cycling's Milan-San Remo with flying descent

San Remo (Italy) (AFP) – Matej Mohoric won Milan-San Remo on Saturday after he made a late burst and then held off a strong group which included race favourites Tadej Pogacar and Wout van Aert.

Bahrain Victorious rider Mohoric launched an attack on the final descent of the final Poggia after around 290 kilometres of riding to claim the season's first ultra-long one day 'Monument' race.

The Slovene finished ahead of France's Anthony Turgis and Mathieu van der Poel despite nearly crashing twice on his rapid descent and having a mechanical problem in the final few hundred metres.

His attack came after four unsuccessful attempts from Pogacar and another from Primoz Roglic on the Poggio climb, which is traditionally one of the launchpads for the race winner.

Instead, Mohoric defied convention by making the decisive move on the descent. He darted down a winding slope before joining the via Aurelia and crossing the line in front of a shocked and ecstatic crowd.

