Slovenian guard Dragic signs with NBA Nets

Slovenian guard Goran Dragic signed an NBA free agent contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday

New York (AFP) – Slovenian guard Goran Dragic signed with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, reuniting the 35-year-old standout with former Phoenix Suns teammate Steve Nash, who is now his coach.

Advertising Read more

Dragic, a 14-year NBA veteran, was a free agent after agreeing on a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nets, who waived guard Jevon Carter to make room for Dragic on the roster, swung a deal at the trade deadline that sent James Harden to Philadelphia and brought Australian guard Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.

At 31-28, the Nets rank eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Dragic added backcourt talent and a familiar face for Nash, who was a teammate for two seasons at Phoenix. Dragic later replaced Nash in the Suns backcourt when the Canadian departed for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dragic has played in 872 career NBA games, with 524 starts, with Phoenix, Houston, Miami and Toronto, which traded him to the Spurs earlier this month. He has career averages of 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals a game.

Dragic was an NBA All-Star in 2018 and won the NBA Most Improved Player Award with the Suns in the 2013-14 campaign.

© 2022 AFP