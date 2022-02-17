South Africa struggle to 44-4 after Henry strikes for New Zealand

South Africa captain Dean Elgar walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the opening session of the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP) – Matt Henry ripped through the South Africa top order with three wickets as New Zealand cashed in on winning a valuable toss to reduce the visitors to 44 for four at lunch on day one of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Henry, brought into the starting line-up with regular new-ball bowler Trent Boult on paternity leave, had figures of three for 16 from his nine overs as the New Zealand attack relished conditions which were ripe for their swing and seam attack.

Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza were the not out batsmen at the interval, both on four.

Hagley Oval, with its green-tinged wicket, is always a bowl-first venue and world Test champions New Zealand are desperate for a win after squaring a home series with Bangladesh and losing in India recently.

Tim Southee set the standard with the opening ball, a huge inswinger to Dean Elgar that finished down legside and had wicketkeeper Tom Blundell diving full length to prevent the ball racing towards the boundary.

Henry claimed his first wicket with the fourth ball of his opening over which nipped away from Elgar and the South African skipper was gone for one, caught by Southee at third slip.

A similar delivery from Kyle Jamieson ended Sarel Erwee's maiden Test innings with the debutant reaching 10 before he feathered the ball to Daryl Mitchell standing in the first slip position vacated by the now retired Ross Taylor.

When Henry came back for his second spell he accounted for Aiden Markram for 15 and Rassie van der Dussen for eight in the same over with both batsmen troubled by his bounce and movement off the wicket.

© 2022 AFP