South African captain Elgar hits third half-century

Gqeberha (South Africa) (AFP) – Dean Elgar hit his third successive half-century to get South Africa off to a good start on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

South African captain Elgar was unbeaten on 59 as South Africa reached 107 for one at lunch. He made 67 and 64 in South Africa’s 220-run win in the first Test in Durban.

The only success for Bangladesh was the wicket of Sarel Erwee, who was caught behind off Khaled Ahmed for 24 when the total was on 52. Keegan Petersen (24 not out) shared a second half-century partnership with Elgar, who won the toss and decided to bat.

Bangladesh missed an opportunity for an early breakthrough when they failed to review a not-out leg before wicket decision by umpire Allahudien Paleker when Erwee was on four and the total was nine in the third over.

Replays showed the ball would have hit the top of leg stump, with the bounce at St George’s Park lower than in Durban.

