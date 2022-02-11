South Korea's Lee takes PGA lead after Theegala's two bogeys

South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon fired a six-under par 65 to seize a one-stroke lead after Friday's completion of the darkness-halted first round of the PGA Phoenix Open

Los Angeles (AFP) – Sahith Theegala stumbled with a bogey-bogey finish to his opening round Friday morning at the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open, handing South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon a one-stroke lead after 18 holes.

Theegala, a 24-year-old American chasing his first PGA title, had reeled off four consecutive birdies on one stretch after starting on the back nine, but was undone after finding a fairway bunker in near-darkness Thursday at the par-4 eighth hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Theegala left himself a 16-foot par putt when play resumed Friday after being stopped because of the gloom, but missed it to make his first bogey of the round.

He followed with a bogey at the par-4 ninth, finding another fairway bunker and missing a par putt from just beyond 13 feet, to finish on 66 after the completion of the first round.

That left Lee atop the leaderboard after his six-under par 65 on Thursday with Theegala sharing second, one stroke off the pace, along with fellow Americans Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner, and Harry Higgs and Canada's Adam Hadwin.

Lee, 30, won his only PGA title last May at the Byron Nelson.

