French Ligue 1 calendar unveiled for 2020/21

Thomas Tuchel took over as coach at PSG in the summer of 2018. The German led the club to the 2020 French title and they are in the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in six years.

French football chiefs have unveiled the calendar for the 2020/21 Ligue 1 championship.

Advertising Read more

The Ligue de Football Professionnel produced the official calendar on Thursday afternoon.

But from late morning drafts of the schedule were being leaked with fans and football websites highlighting the key dates for crunch games.

For Lyon, the Olympique et Lyonnais.com singled out the clashes against Marseille, Saint Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille fans returned the compliment and also highlighted their game against Paris Saint-Germain.

The champions themselves are scheduled to begin their quest for an eighth title in nine years at home to Metz on 23 August.

Champions League date

However the match will be postponed should PSG reach the final of the revamped Uefa Champions League competition in Lisbon.

Eight teams - including Atalanta and Atletico Madrid - are due to take part in a straight knockout tournament in the Portuguese capital from 12 August.

The final will be played at Benfica's stadium on 23 August.

Whatever happens in Lisbon next month, PSG will return to France to face newly-promoted Lens on 30 August.

A fortnight later, PSG will host "le classique" against Marseille. When the French championship was declared over due to the coronavirus pandemic Marseille were in second place, 12 points adrift of PSG who had played one game less.

Lorient, who were also promoted with Lens, begin their life in the top flight at home to Strasbourg.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe