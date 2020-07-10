Pogba scores and draws picture of Manchester United's future

France international Paul Pogba has singled out Premier League glory as the benchmark for Manchester United.

His declaration followed his first Premier League goal since April 2019 in the 3-0 waltz past Aston Villa on Thursday night. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood were also on the scoresheet for United.

"We are really pleased with ourselves but we know we have to carry on as well," Pogba told Sky Sports.

The victory allowed United to become the first side in the 28 years of the Premier League to win four consecutive games by a three-goal margin.

Before the demolition of a struggling Villa side, United beat Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford.

On 30 June, they won 3-0 at Brighton and brushed aside Sheffield United by the same score on 24 June.

Since the Premier League’s resumption in June following a three-month lockdown as part of the British government’s fight to stem the spread of the coronavirus, United have only dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur.

"We are talking in training that we have to carry on. That's what Manchester is,” added Pogba. “It is a big club and the performances the last few weeks are the standard of Manchester United.

"We didn't win the Premier League, that's the standard, we didn't win anything yet so there is a lot of work to do.”

United lie fifth in the Premier League, one point behind Leicester City and two points of third-placed Chelsea who they will face in the semi-final of the FA Cup on 19 July.

United are also poised to reach the last eight of the Europa League. They take a 5-0 lead into the second leg of their last 16 tie against LASK before the competition heads into a knockout tournament in Germany in August.

Pogba, who missed the majority of the season before he coronavirus shutdown due to injury, added: "This year we have two goals: to go for the Europa League and the FA Cup so we go for that.”

