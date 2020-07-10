PSG take on Atalanta in last eight of revamped Champions League

The Champions League's latter stages will take place in Lisbon in August with a one-match knockout tournament format.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn to play Atalanta in the last eight of the reconfigured Uefa Champions League.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel reacted to the match-up hailing Gian Piero Gasperini's team for their all-action directness.

"Atalanta are are side which just attacks and attacks," Tuchel told PSG TV. "They score a lot of goals and are geared to offence.

"We'll have to prepare well because it's a tough draw. There are still a few weeks to go and it's good to know who we'll be up against. The work begins now ... exciting times ahead."

Atalanta - perennially overshadowed by Inter and AC from nearby Milan - are in the last eight of European football's most prestigious tournament for the first time. PSG have not graced the competition's quarter-finals since 2014.

Should Tuchel's team survive the one-off game in Lisbon, they will take on the winner of the quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig.

Lack of competition

Lyon or Juventus will play Manchester City or Real Madrid in the last eight.

Lyon, like PSG, have not turned out competitively since the French league was declared over on 30 April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will travel to Juventus nursing a 1-0 lead. Manchester City will entertain Madrid with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich or Chelsea will face Barcelona or Napoli. Bayern take a 3-0 lead into the return match at the Allianz Arena while Barca and Napoli are all square at 1-1.

The second legs in those last 16 games will be played on 5 or 6 August

Action in Lisbon

The winners will then travel to Libson for the condensed finale.

Friday's draw was made at the headquarters of European football’s governing body Uefa in the Swiss city of Nyon. On Thursday, Uefa chiefs confirmed the matches would take place behind close doors because of the uncertain health situation around Europe.

The quarter-finals will be played between 12 and 15 August with matches shared between Benfica's Estadio da Luz and Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 18 and 19 August and the Estadio da Luz will host the final on 23 August.

