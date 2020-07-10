Teams discover their adversaries for revamped Europa League endgame

The Europa League will be completed with a mini-tournament in Germany from the quarter-finals onwards in August.

The draw for the latter stages of the revamped Europa League has been completed in the Swiss city of Nyon. The competition was reconfigured in June after the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of professional football throughout Europe in March.

Organisers at European football’s governing body Uefa have turned the tournament into a one-off knockout affair from the last eight onwards.

It will be played at four venues in Germany from 10 August with the final at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne on 21 August, two days before the Champions League final in Lisbon.

While four teams are already into the last eight of the Champions League, none have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The candidates will be decided on 5 and 6 August following six second leg games and two shootout ties.

Easy passage

Manchester United could be forgiven for believing their passage from the last-16 secured. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will take a 5-0 lead into the second leg against the Austrian side LASK.

Barring a meltdown, United will face either Istanbul Basaksehir or FC Copenhagen.

Wolverhampton Wanderers or Olympiakos will take on Sevilla or Roma, who will play one of the shootout games.

Inter Milan and Getafe will contest the other before going on to meet Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers.

Leverkusen, who lost the German Cup final to Bayern Munich on 4 July, won the first leg 3-1 at Rangers.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk will take on Eintracht Frankfurt or FC Basel, who won the first leg in Germany 3-0.

The eight successful candidates will then travel to Germany to battle it out on 10 and 11 August in Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Cologne in the quarter-finals.

The last four games will take place on 16 and 17 August before the final in Cologne.

As in the revamped Champions League, all the games will be played behind closed doors.

