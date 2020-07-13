Brother of former PSG star Serge Aurier dies from gunshot wounds in Toulouse

Serge Aurier played at Paris Saint-Germain in France for three years before moving in 2017 to the English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Christopher Aurier, the younger brother of the Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, has died following a shooting in Toulouse on Monday.

Advertising Read more

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time," Tottenham said in a statement.

When emergency services arrived, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was injured in the abdomen after being shot outside a club in the Thibaud district of the city.

He later died in hospital, the fire service said.

Christopher Aurier came through the youth academy at Lens like his older brother

However, while Serge won league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and the Africa Cup of Nations with the Cote d'Ivoire national side, Christopher's career was less successful.

He turned out for several amateur clubs in France and Belgium before lining up for Rodeo Toulouse in the fifth tier of French football.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe