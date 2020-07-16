French rugby's Top 14 calendar unveiled for 2020/2021 season

Christophe Urios, head coach of Bordeaux-Begles, said he was frustrated after the Top 14 leaders were deprived of a chance to win the 2020 title.

French rugby union chiefs on Thursday unveiled the calendar for the 2020/2021 Top 14 season.

Advertising Read more

Clermont will take on Toulouse in the stand-out match of the first weekend of the new campaign.

Next season is slated to start on 4 September when Stade Francais host Bordeaux-Begles at Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris.

"Which match are you going to underline in your calendar?" asked a post from the Top 14 Twitter account.

#CalendrierTOP14

Voici le Calendrier de la saison 2020/2021 de TOP 14 ! 🗓️🥳



Retrouvez les infos clés et téléchargez le calendrier en PDF ici 👉 https://t.co/iSxAhUFaoe



Quels matches allez-vous cocher dans vos agendas ? 🏉 pic.twitter.com/bvkh1vVL3L — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) July 16, 2020

Bordeaux-Begles led the Top 14 in April when the French government ordered the end of professional sports leagues as part of its fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019/20 season was eventually declared null and void with no champion and no relegation to or promotion from Pro D2.

"We know now that we will be favourites when we play our matches," said Bordeaux-Begles head coach Christophe Urios.

"But we're ready for that. Our style of play will have to develop and we will have to have different skills and weapons. But we have a team which attacks and which likes to attack. I've never seen that in a team before."

The opening weekend wraps up with Toulouse, the Top 14 champions in 2019, away at fellow big spenders Clermont.

The format for the weekly rounds will be one match on Friday with a 8.45pm kick-off, followed by a 3.15pm fixture and four games at 6.15pm on Saturday, rounded off with one match on Sunday at 9.00pm.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe