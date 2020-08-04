Cough off! Football's lawmakers tell refs to punish 'abusive' gesture

Footballers risk being sent off if a referee considers they were deliberately coughing in the direction of an opponent.

World football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), on Tuesday gave referees the green light to send players off for deliberately coughing at opponents.

Advertising Read more

The move comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 700,000 people worldwide.

Despite the mounting death toll, several leading European championships resumed in May and June after national lockdowns to complete the 2019/20 season.

As preparations continue for the start of the 2020/21 campaign, the Zurich-based IFAB said it was up to the referee to judge whether they felt the cough was an abusive gesture.

If so, it would come under the rule in which match officials can sanction players for using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures.

Judgment

"As with all offences, the referee has to make a judgement about the true nature of the offence," the IFAB said.

"If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the 'cough' took place with a large distance between the players.

"However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action."

The English game’s governing body, the Football Association, said the rule would immediately come into force for low level matches.

"If the incident was not severe enough to merit a sending-off, a caution could be issued for 'unsporting behaviour'," the FA said.

It added referees must not look to punish "routine" coughing. “Action can only be supported where it is evident it was a clear act against someone else,” the FA said.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe