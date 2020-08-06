Alexis Sanchez moves to Inter Milan from Manchester United

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on Thursday completed a move to Inter Milan.

The 31-year-old Chilean, who had been on loan at Inter this season, signed a contract until 30 June, 2023.

Despite missing months through injury, Sanchez returned after the coronavirus lockdown to help lift Antonio Conte's side to a runners-up spot behind Juventus.

"Credit to the club for closing a really good transfer,” said Conte. "We waited for him to recover from his injury and now he's doing well. It is right that we are the ones to reap the benefits of this.”

Sanchez was part of the Inter team which beat Getafe 2-0 on Wednesday night to progress to the last eight of the Europa League. FC Copenhagen Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester United also advanced.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer," a Manchester United statement said on Thursday.

Sanchez first arrived in Europe in 2008 to play for the Italian side Udinese in 2008. He moved to Barcelona in 2011, where he won La Liga in 2013.

He joined Arsenal in 2014 and during four seasons in north London he won the FA Cup twice.

