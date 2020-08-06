Cyclist recovers from head surgery after horror crash at Tour of Poland

Fabio Jakobsen is recovering in hospital after a crash at the Tour of Poland.

Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was recovering in hospital on Thursday, a day after he was involved in a crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

Jakobsen, 23, was said to be in a serious but stable condition after a five-hour operation on his head and face on Wednesday night.

Doctors said on Thursday he was in a medically-induced coma in intensive care.

"We will try and wake him from the coma," said Pawel Gruenpeter, deputy head of the Sosnowiec hospital where Jakobsen is being treated

"A scan has been carried out and the brain does not appear to have been affecte” Gruenpeter added. “The main injuries are to the face. Fortunately the eyes have not been affected. The condition is serious but stable,".

Crash

Jakobsen was racing with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen in a sprint to the line to claim the 198 kilometre stage between Chorzow and Katowice in southern Poland.

Groenewegen veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. Jakobsen somersaulted over the barriers before colliding with a race official.

Groenewegen went on to win the stage but was later disqualified with Jakobsen declared the winner.

Organiser Czeslaw Lang said: "After seeing the crash, we feared the worst. But we know that the situation is serious but stabilised."

Action

Groenewegen could face further punishment after cycling’s governing body, UCI, referred the incident at the end of the stage to a disciplinary panel. “We strongly condemn the dangerous behaviour of Dylan Groenewegen,” said a UCI statement.

