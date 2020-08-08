Sarri sacked after Lyon scupper Juventus's Champions League plans

Former Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is looking for a new job after seeing his side lose to Lyon in the Champions League.

Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to French outfit Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

"Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

Sarri, who is 61, replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.

"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," the team said in a statement.

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club's failure on the European stage.

Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

