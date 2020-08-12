Sevilla tame Wolves as Shakhtar smash Basel to reach Europa League semis

Lucas Ocampos (centre) scored Sevilla's winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last eight of the Europa League.

Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa League after wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Basel respectively.

Advertising Read more

A goal from Lucas Ocampos in the 88th minute saw off Wolves at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena in Duisburg and set up a clash on Sunday against the 2017 champions Manchester United.

Wolves were left to rue a missed penalty in the 12th minute. Raul Jimenez, who had scored all of his previous eight penalties for Wolves, sent a weak spot-kick towards Yassine Bounou, who easily pushed away the Mexican's shot.

"I am very proud of my players,” Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui told BT Sport. “We needed to have lots of patience against a very good team.”

Crush

Shakhtar Donetsk cruised past Basel 4-1 to secure their place in the last four of the reconfigured tournament.

Junior Moraes opened the scoring within two minutes at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Midway through the first-half, Taison doubled the advantage and Alan Patrick effectively wrapped up the tie 15 minutes from time when he converted a penalty awarded after Taison was felled by Yannick Marchand.

After Dodo added the gloss in the closing stages, Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored a consolation for Basel.

"I'm feeling amazing because we have worked hard and we trust we can reach the final," said Moraes.

However Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan stand in Shakhtar’s way.

"If you want to test yourself, you have to play against teams at this high level,” added Moraes.

The two will meet on 17 August for a place in the final on 21 in Cologne.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe